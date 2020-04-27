Editor:
I appreciate your efforts keeping us informed on the various coronavirus topics. In addition to the health care workers and public workers, it is uplifting to read about the many individuals, organizations and businesses reaching out to help others.
Your articles about students learning from home gave me the following idea: Why not have the Sun coordinate with the schools to encourage students to write letters to the editors? For example, topics could be chosen for a particular grade level, and students encouraged to write a letter or draw a picture on one of the topics. Perhaps it could be a contest at each grade level in each school, with the winners' letters being submitted to the paper. Of course, the details would have to be refined.
If this idea works, perhaps the Sun could print a special insert within the paper and provide extra copies for the schools to distribute with the students' meals. Who knows, maybe some students may take an interest in reading the paper or becoming a journalist.
Maureen Peters
Port Charlotte
