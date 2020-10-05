Editor:
With the exception of the American Ninja Warrior story, the front page of today’s Sun (9/28/20) looks like it could have been written by the Democratic National Committee.
First, we get old news you gleaned from that once-great paper, The New York Times, about Trump’s taxes. Then, the Henny Penny one about how we’re all going to die, whether by coronavirus or climate catastrophe. Lastly, how Amy Coney Barrett will savage everything Ruth Bader Ginsburg accomplished.
Maybe you should just stick to local news. After all, isn’t that what Publisher and Editor Glen Nickerson said is the key to a local newspaper’s success? (Sunday 9/27/20). That’s why I continue to even buy your paper.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
