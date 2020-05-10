Editor:
John Surkan is a friend of mine. He has a talent for saying things that upset lots of people.
So, when he wrote a letter to this paper about letting elderly people die, there was a backlash. Or maybe just another normal volcanic reaction to opinion letters.
First, letters to the editor are the point of view of the writer. I’m no different from any other reader or writer of letters to the editor. Some I agree with, some I don’t.
With that said, it’s totally up to each person to decide how we react to each viewpoint.
Back to John:
During this Pandemic, Sweden has decided to follow Darwin’s Theory of Evolution — Survival of the fittest. Having no restrictions, everything is open and people congregate at will. Isn’t that what John is saying? Maybe John’s giving Sweden counsel on how to handle this coronavirus.
It can’t be worse then following Trump’s advice.
After all, putting a cleaning agent in your veins is referred to as embalming a person. Drinking a cleaning agent is committing suicide.
Robert Moran
Port Charlotte
