Editor:

It was stunning to read Karl Wolfe's letter extolling the virtues of Sweden, its no mask policy and how it has the lowest infection rate for COVID-19 in Europe. Wow. Lets compare Sweden to its immediate neighbors. Per 1 million population, Sweden has had 13,608 cases of Covid and 593 deaths from Covid. Norway has had 4,039 cases and 52 deaths per 1 million. Denmark has had 8,713 cases and 126 deaths while Finland reports 3,054 cases and 65 deaths per 1 million. Unlike Sweden they all practice distancing and use masks. Mr. Wolfe accuses that there is "fuzzy math" and that the CDC promotes dishonest calculations. Wow.

Jack Fernihough

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments