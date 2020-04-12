Editor:
The term Covidiots seemed rather harsh when it first appeared on social media. Unfortunately, two recent neighborhood events have illustrated the term.
A group of neighbors recently gathered on a neighborhood driveway for drinks well after sundown. The disabled individual in the group is in the high risk demographic for COVID-19.
Another neighbor fleeing New York City arrived in the neighborhood to occupy their rarely used second home.
This is not the time for middle school rebellion. Each and every household needs to heed health professionals' warnings. Personal pleasure need to yield to community safety.
Dr. Douglas J. Shadle
Punta Gorda
