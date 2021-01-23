Editor:

In February 1933, members of the fledgling National Socialist (Nazi) party, themselves, set fire to the German Parliament building, the Reichstag, and publicly blamed the Communists to inflame the masses and gain support.

Persecution of all opposition and total censorship ensued leading to a one party government which led to complete domination of a nation and we know what that led to in following years

Does history repeat itself somehow?

Ernest Swanson

Port Charlotte

