Help me understand why so many people who are crying about no unemployment checks, no money for food, can't pay the rent, etc. apparently have or had plenty of money for tattoos, nose and lip rings and other adornments? Obviously some folks could benefit from training on making better decisions.
William Ringelstein
Punta Gorda
