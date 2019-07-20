Editor:
Observations from an older white woman.
If Trump wants people who criticize the U.S. to leave, then he ought to start packing. After all, isn’t his mantra, “Make America great again,” basically a criticism of the U.S.? If it needs to be made “great again” the implication is that it isn’t great now.
That's a major criticism of this country, as it is the greatest nation in the world, despite its faults. So, if he and all his MAGA hat-wearing followers don’t think America is great, the should leave.
Secondly, it seems to me the biggest and most frequent complainers in the country, besides Trump himself, are Trump followers. Their biggest complaint, of course, as is Trump's, is the increasing numbers of non-whites in the country — in other words, "the browning of America."
So, I'd say to all you white people so distressed by the changing color of America, quit complaining and do as Trump suggests — leave. May I suggest you emigrate to the former USSR countries, like Belarus, Ukraine, Estonia and Moldova which have the highest percentage of white people — 99 percent. I’m sure Trump will be happy to join your migration as all these countries are close to Russia, where he'd be so happy to be near his best friend, Putin. Remember, however, if you live there, you must learn to speak the language.
Lastly, stop saying, “We must take our country back.” It was never yours to begin with and you never owned it.
Teresa Comeaux
Punta Gorda
