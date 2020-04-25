Editor:
I can’t stand allowing the usual deplorable, despicable and lying Trump zealots spewing lies and my being silent.
Thoughtful writers assume Trump zealots are rational people considering facts and coming to intelligent conclusions, they’re not. They ask us to be deaf and blind and not believe what we see Trump do with our own eyes and ears. Trump is a compulsive liar, bigot, racist, misogynist, narcissist and incompetent buffoon. However, he can’t exist without our neighbors, friends and family members that we don’t want to admit believe the same things he does. That should be scary, given what he is, what does that make people that support him?
Even in this pandemic his lying, early denials and inaction from the first December day he knew about the virus has cost lives. He said it was a Democratic hoax, would disappear anytime and played politics trying to help his Republican Ggovernors. Zealots that continue to support him are the people that said they weren’t worried (only 23% of Republicans worried) not social distancing, not wearing masks, not staying home, preachers calling people staying home cowards.
These are the radical fanatics in our society. They love military spending, hate government, love cutting social programs like pandemic preparation, hate universal healthcare and regulations. I have only been out for food four times in six weeks. I cry almost every day for the lives lost. I wonder if these zealots that supported Republican policies and not done your part will have the decency to return your government checks.
George A Gonzalez
Englewood
