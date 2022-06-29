Editor:

In 2020 the Center for Disease Control found gun deaths among children exceeded those of child motor vehicle deaths. Now few would suggest that more cars would reduce motor vehicle deaths. The majority of adults see safety regulations like child restraint systems as effective in reducing deaths.

We regulate vehicles and add safety barriers, stop lights and stop signs all in the desire to reduce accidents and deaths. Out of fairness we don’t have non-car owners pay for accidents instead we mandate insurance.

Now when it comes to reducing child deaths from guns a minority see more guns as the solution.

Sure some see guns as protecting freedom but children facing the barrel definitely lose theirs. Life liberty and the pursuit of happiness predate the Constitution and most don’t believe guns are protecting the lives of our schoolchildren. Some say only good guys with guns offset bad guys with guns. Well recently we saw 19 kids die as a bad guy shot first and the good guys took an hour to respond as some wounded children bled out. This seems to bury the argument that good guys with guns are the solution.


Most guns are uninsured so gun violence costs non gun owners. Sure gun owners pay too but 70% don’t own guns so the lion’s share of the cost of gun violence is born by those who know more guns is just more cost.

It’s time to mandate gun insurance.

Douglas Kennedy

Punta Gorda

