In 2020 the Center for Disease Control found gun deaths among children exceeded those of child motor vehicle deaths. Now few would suggest that more cars would reduce motor vehicle deaths. The majority of adults see safety regulations like child restraint systems as effective in reducing deaths.
We regulate vehicles and add safety barriers, stop lights and stop signs all in the desire to reduce accidents and deaths. Out of fairness we don’t have non-car owners pay for accidents instead we mandate insurance.
Now when it comes to reducing child deaths from guns a minority see more guns as the solution.
Sure some see guns as protecting freedom but children facing the barrel definitely lose theirs. Life liberty and the pursuit of happiness predate the Constitution and most don’t believe guns are protecting the lives of our schoolchildren. Some say only good guys with guns offset bad guys with guns. Well recently we saw 19 kids die as a bad guy shot first and the good guys took an hour to respond as some wounded children bled out. This seems to bury the argument that good guys with guns are the solution.
Most guns are uninsured so gun violence costs non gun owners. Sure gun owners pay too but 70% don’t own guns so the lion’s share of the cost of gun violence is born by those who know more guns is just more cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.