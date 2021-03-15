Editor:
Mirror , mirror on the wall, who is most deserving of them all for this Covid-19 vaccination?
My age group received priority access for the vaccination making me wonder? Ask any medical professional and emergency first responders how they sort out priority for treatment, triage, at any accident site, and a different set of rules apply. These rules have been developed after years of emergency response experiences from disaster responders and not by politicians.
It is a difficult area but hard and factual adult analysis might select some different groups for special treatment. Most of our needed items arrive here by truck, so let's consider consider truck drivers as one of the leading groups for priority treatment. If trucks don't roll our area would be out of both food and fuel in about one week.
Species survival might demand a different set of priorities than currently employed?
John P. Derr
Port Charlotte
