Editor:
To those, including our President, who support keeping public statues of Confederate generals and leaders who declared and prosecuted a civil war against the United States of America in the interest of preserving slavery, I say they should equally support public statutes of other great generals and leaders who have prosecuted wars against the United States in the name of racial purity or conquest.
Let’s start with Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, the mastermind of the attack on Pearl Harbor; Hideki Tojo, the World War II Japanese prime minister; German General Erwin Rommel, popularly known as the “Desert Fox”; and Hitler. All are historical figures who pursued racial purity and conquest. But they all belong in museums that teach history, not in public squares celebrating our heroes.
Mike McCarter
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.