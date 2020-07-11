Editor:

To those, including our President, who support keeping public statues of Confederate generals and leaders who declared and prosecuted a civil war against the United States of America in the interest of preserving slavery, I say they should equally support public statutes of other great generals and leaders who have prosecuted wars against the United States in the name of racial purity or conquest.

Let’s start with Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, the mastermind of the attack on Pearl Harbor; Hideki Tojo, the World War II Japanese prime minister; German General Erwin Rommel, popularly known as the “Desert Fox”; and Hitler. All are historical figures who pursued racial purity and conquest. But they all belong in museums that teach history, not in public squares celebrating our heroes.

Mike McCarter

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments