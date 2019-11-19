Editor:
Everything is out in plain view, but not clear to the people. He has asked the President of Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden, or should I say "muddy him up". He does that to everyone, so it's OK?
He did that to John McCain, to all the 2016 GOP presidential candidates, to all Mexicans, to all immigrants, to the FBI and CIA and the press; but he doesn't do that to Putin, Kim Jung Un, Turkey's Erdigan. He uses everyone like the Kurds, AG Barr, Mattis, Kelly, Vidaman, Cohen, and his first two wives until they become a liability; then to hell with them.
"Perfect phone call." I asked a favor, but there's nothing wrong with it. And the people who like him say it's OK, it's not impeachable. What happens when you don't like him anymore? He says he wants to rule after two terms. Maybe you need to make him king.
Don Skaggs
Port Charlotte
