Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, an African American, announced that she will no longer give press interviews to reporters unless they were also African Americans. This would, of course, exclude reporters who are Hispanic, Asian or white on the basis of her assertion that only blacks can understand issues facing blacks.
How would the mainstream media react if a white mayor or governor said they would only talk to white reporters?
Is this not blatant racism? If we want to promote unity is this the way to do it? Or is this just a smoke screen to cover the ineptitude in her two years as mayor?
Bill Dahms
Cape Haze
