As a former Marine sergeant from Vietnam, let me state unequivocally that you anti-John McCain degenerates are absolutely disgusting, pathetic and ignorant as to what this hero endured as a POW. For over five years he was subjected to animalistic torture techniques. This fighter pilot was shot down by missiles and captured while serving his country.
To you detractors I bluntly ask, "wat have you ever done to compare to Sen. McCain's heroism? Our draft dodger, lying, thieving president claims that John McCain was no hero because was captured. So, Mr. Trump, do you believe that all POWs are not heroes in all of our wars? Mr. Trump, you sir, would not last one day in a prisoner of war camp.
Let Sen. McCain rest in peace.
Lawrence A. Mould
Port Charlotte
