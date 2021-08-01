Malarkey by definition is nonsense, insincere or foolish talk and bunkum full of lies and distortions. As a child in an immigrant mill community with a predominant Irish population, those who failed to tell the truth or grossly exaggerating were often called out as ‘full of Malarkey’, meaning they could not be relied on to tell the truth.
Listening to House Republican Minority leader Congressman McCarthy denying the insurrectionist destructive Jan 6th attack on the U.S. Congress. the description “malarkey” seems an appropriate label to describe McCarthy’s response to the insurrectionist attack attempting a violent overthrow of our duly elected government.
Why would a Republican House leaders deny the criminal nature of the attack and refuse to support a full and open investigation of the attack on the Congress and those instigating or supporting the attack.
Why would Republican Congressional members immediately condemn the attack and subsequently retreat in denial and attack Liz Chaney for her honest demands for a full and open investigation?
Naming Congress members who denied the election of Biden to the presidency to committees investigating the Insurrection is like giving the bank keys to the bank robbers. The probability of their not stealing and cheating is unlikely.
