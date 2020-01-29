Editor:
The position taken by two influential Republican senators regarding the calling of witnesses during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump makes one wonder if they have forgotten their comments on such a trial over 20 years ago. During the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton, Sen.Mitch McConnell said, “It’s certainly not unusual to have a witness in an impeachment trial.” Sen. Lindsay Graham, a member of the House and an impeachment manager at the time said, “If there’s any doubt, call witnesses" and “In every trial there has been in the Senate regarding impeachment, witnesses were called.”
Perhaps they have not forgotten their previous comments after all. Maybe they really think that witnesses needed to be called in a trial regarding Bill Clinton’s extramarital affairs but not when Donald Trump tries to make secret deals with a foreign power in order to enhance his chances for re-election. If that is the case, we are experiencing our founding fathers worst nightmare come true.
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
