When Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in February of 2016 Mitch McConnell said "It only makes sense that we defer to the American people who will elect the new president to select the next Supreme Court Justice."
This was said with President Obama having more then 10 months left to his term of office. and 8 months until elections. McConnell refused to even allow a nominee to be viewed by the Senate. Yet today when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died McConnell insists that he and the Senate will immediately give Trump's nominee a hearing! Trump has less than 2 months until the election and less than 4 months to serve on his current term of office.
The people need to demand that McConnell stand by the precedent he himself has set and wait until the new president is elected. To do anything else is to show just how totally biased and against "the will of the people" this Republican is. If waiting was required on Justice Scalia's death waiting must occur on Justice Ginsburg's passing. McConnell must allow the people to make the decision on who they want to choose the next Supreme Court Justice.
Gwen Berger
North Port
