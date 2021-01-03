Editor:
McDonald's still lives by its slogan "You deserve a break today." That break came about on Christmas eve when they generously donated free meal gift cards to the Horn of Plenty, a food pantry led by Pastor Bill Frank of the First Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.
When we read that 300,000 children and their families did not know where their next meal was coming from we contacted Natalie Dickerson of ARCH Management Administration, offering to purchase the gift cards. Natalie graciously returned our call within a few hours after speaking with regional McDonald's owner, Tim Fenton. She informed us that McDonald's would be glad to provide the gift cards at no cost to us.
This display of compassion is a blessing and we thank them for their sense of community.
Alan Glassman
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.