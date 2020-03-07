Editor:

I recently had to repipe our house and we called McDonough plumbing. We had them once before many years ago. They are the greatest company to have for plumbing. They did a super job and we cannot say enough about the customer service. Special care and excellent workmanship. Thank you to John, Tim, Josh, Oscar and Chris for being so diligent in your work and for not leaving any mess. I never saw such clean work they even vacuumed up everything.

If anyone needs plumbing done I highly recommend McDonough Plumbing. Thank you all so much and Helen in the office for always being so helpful. Terrific Job.

Maria L. Danesi

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments