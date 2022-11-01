With schools back in session and returning to near normal operations for the first time since Hurricane Ian, many experts worry that communities may face an earlier and more severe cold and flu season, in conjunction with the circulation of more contagious COVID-19 variants. To keep students healthy and in class for in-person learning, Meadow Park Elementary in Charlotte County is working to stay one step ahead of illness with the help of technology.
As one of the schools accepted into the LysolⓇ and KinsaⓇ FLUency school health program, Meadow Park Elementary families received free Kinsa smart thermometers, priced at $24.99 retail, and can see aggregated, anonymous information on any symptoms and illnesses going around the school through a user-friendly mobile app.
This innovative program will allow us to see the trends affecting our classrooms so that we can help contain the spread of illness. The Kinsa thermometer is like a nurse in your pocket, providing age and location-based guidance to help people feel better faster, empowering families with information about what to do next when their child feels sick. Allowing families, at the first sign or symptom, this program will help our school reduce the illnesses circulating our hallways.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.