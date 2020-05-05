Editor:

I want to thank Meals on Wheels for the appreciation I feel for them.

The kindness not only for food, kitchen help and etc., but for the wonderful, smiling delivery drivers who not only deliver this food, but show so much empathy toward me and others.

It doesn't matter what time they arrive or where they park their vehicles. They are giving of themselves to serve others.

I look forward to seeing them every day. They are volunteers, remember.

God bless each and every one of them. Treat them with respect. Time for prayer, not finger-pointing.

Adele Fairchild

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments