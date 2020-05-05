Editor:
I want to thank Meals on Wheels for the appreciation I feel for them.
The kindness not only for food, kitchen help and etc., but for the wonderful, smiling delivery drivers who not only deliver this food, but show so much empathy toward me and others.
It doesn't matter what time they arrive or where they park their vehicles. They are giving of themselves to serve others.
I look forward to seeing them every day. They are volunteers, remember.
God bless each and every one of them. Treat them with respect. Time for prayer, not finger-pointing.
Adele Fairchild
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.