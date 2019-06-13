Editor:

We are writing to thank the Leadership Englewood Class of 2019, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, for their outstanding support of the local community.

The goal of the 2019 class was to raise funds to make “life-changing” awards to selected local charities. We attended the award banquet where three checks for $8,588 each were awarded to Project Phoenix, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Englewood Meals on Wheels. Additionally, over $5,000 was awarded to the chamber for its Community Services Fund.

Goal accomplished Class of 2019.

On behalf of Englewood Meals on Wheels, we wish to express our gratitude to the Class of 2019 and the entire Englewood community for the generous support of our mission.

Kathy, Joe Macklin

Englewood

