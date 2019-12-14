Editor:
The World Health Organization (WHO) and our own U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both found that measles cases between January and November this year have risen three fold compared to the same period in 2018! This is a quote, as this is too serious! I know that many have skepticism on this issue of vaccines! I have a family member with Autism, whom I love dearly, and had the vaccine for measles!
In any event, the above listed organizations estimate that more than 140,000 people died from measles in 2018, up from an all time low of 90,000 in 2016, as reported by both NPR and the Foreign Policy Association!
Measles outbreaks are occurring all over the world, including 4,000 cases this week in Samoa! Just consider that for a second! Just to note measles is the most contagious of all vaccine preventable diseases! Again that sentence is from the above organizations!
We need to advise and reassure the public of dangers of vaccines! Just look at the above statistics! We need to lay all the facts on the table, as countries like the U.S. and UK are seeing increasing rates on measles and like diseases!
I do believe vaccines work, but we must reassure parents!
Bill Weightman
North Port
