Editor:
As the holidays approach, many Americans, including myself, look forward to consuming turkey or other animal-based proteins to celebrate. While having meat once in a while can be beneficial, we have the cultural mindset that a meal is incomplete without it! As a society, we need to decrease our consumption of animal meat because it is bad for our health and is a huge contributor to global warming.
According to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, the United States has been one of a few countries consistently consuming the most meat per person. With the world’s population growing and the demand for animal-based protein increasing, we will be unable to keep up our consumption of meat without putting a tremendous strain on our environment and natural resources.
I am not vegan or vegetarian, so a simple way that I have reduced my own meat consumption is by participating in “Meatless Mondays.” Every Monday, I do not eat any meat, and it honestly doesn’t bother me at all. It’s cheaper, better for your health, and reduces your carbon footprint. Slowly, my “Meatless Mondays” have inspired me to switch out meat for plant-based proteins in some of my recipes. My personal favorite is switching out hamburger patties for impossible burgers!
Sarah Goodell
Punta Gorda
