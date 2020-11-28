Editor:
The media is an enemy of the people. Bias, lies and not covering democratic scandals, like Hunter Biden, are their trademark.
It started the day the President was inaugurated. He was going to start WW3, he was going to destroy the economy and he couldn’t be trusted with the nuclear code.
Then the Russian hoax. Trump was a Russian agent, he stole the election colluding with the Russians. Then the truth comes out, Hillary thought up the entire hoax, paid for the phony dossier, and watched as we spent $40 million on the Mueller investigation that never should have happened. The President was exonerated.
They told us night after night the protests were peaceful but in reality the burning, looting and violence was the worst I’ve seen in my life.
They told us there was no emergency at the border as 100,000 illegals were crossing our borders monthly.
Now we are supposed to believe there was no election fraud. You would have to be down to a couple of brain cells to believe that. From dead people voting, to not letting poll observers watch, to hundreds of thousands of ballots with no signature verification, ballot harvesting and very questionable software on voting machines, there was massive fraud.
Remember Hillary telling Biden, "Do not concede under any circumstances." She knew the fraud setup.
The President's team deserves their day in court to show their evidence of massive fraud and then we can find out if we had a fair and free election.
Norm Davidson
Port Charlotte
