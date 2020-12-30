Editor:
On Dec. 28, the Feast of the Holy Innocents will be celebrated throughout the world. The government leader at the time summoned the three wise men and, pretending to desire to also pay homage to the newborn kind, requested they reveal his location.
Warned in a dream of King Herod's evil intentions, they denied his request. Unable to murder just the newborn king, he killed all of the innocent children. He committed the most intrinsically evil act for his own gain.
Fast forward 2,020 years and someone who has been declared king by the court jesters, aka the mainstream media, pretends to worship God but instead promotes the murder of innocent children created by God.
To someone who promotes the murder of innocent children, cheating in an election is no big deal. We who have reviewed the evidence through truthful media coverage demand a thorough investigation. We will respect the outcome only when all of the legal votes are counted.
John G. Mulholland
Port Charlotte
