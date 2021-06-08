Editor:
On May 20 a letter to the editor and a local Democrat official wrote that Charlotte County could not legally declare itself a 2nd Amendment sanctuary county because it went against federal gun laws. OMG, have these two never heard of Democrat controlled cities, counties and states declaring themselves illegal immigrant sanctuaries.
I’m tired of you (mostly white) liberal Democrats calling me, a conservative Republican, a racist simply because I was born with white skin. I’m not the guy who says Blacks are unable to vote under the same laws as whites. I didn’t support racist President Biden who, in Tulsa, said that Black entrepreneurs are as smart as white entrepreneurs but are unable to get lawyers or accountants to help them.
Your liberal news sources have misrepresented the Tulsa massacre. The whites who conducted the massacre were members of the KKK. The KKK was the armed support of the Democrat party starting during post-Civil War reconstruction.
Contrary to what your liberal press says the Republican states are not passing voter suppression laws. The U.S. Constitution solely authorizes state legislatures with the authority to enact voting laws. In 2020 one Texas county authorized 24-hour voting contrary to the state constitution. One provision of the proposed Texas “voter suppression” law reverts to the pre-pandemic rule.
I once saw a “watching Fox News makes you stupid” bumper sticker. My response comes from Senator John Kennedy. If you get your news solely from the Democrat media then “you’ve tested positive for stupid.”
Ron Chapman
Punta Gorda
