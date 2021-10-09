When liberal cable news networks like MSNBC or CNN receive so much airtime, their reporters are not reporters but commentators. Their audience is presented with selected coverage and opinions and not necessarily all the news. More conservative networks such as Fox and NewsMax try to cover all the news, but put a different spin on their reporting.
I am more conservative and over the years would watch the news on Fox, then switch CNN to see what kind of spin they would put on the news item.
To my surprise, important happenings were not even covered. It seemed that any news covered must put liberals and Democrats in positive light or it may not be covered. Lately, CNN and MSNBC have turned to race-baiting.
Race-baiting noun, circa 1961, in the meaning defined below.
The English Language Learners Definition of race-baiting: is the unfair use of statements about race to try to influence the actions or attitudes of a particular group of people.
Joy Reid and Rachal Maddow on MSNBC espouse racial conspiracy theories where all problems are the result of race. On CNN, Don Lemon does the same thing, branding all white men as the cause of all racial tensions.
This type of “reporting” will continue to keep the country divided until it is stopped in the interest of unity. It is interesting to Watch Don Lemon make one of his solemn pronouncements with Chris Cuomo nodding his head in agreement. America is not a racist country.
