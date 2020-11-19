Editor:
I am writing my first letter as I can no longer tolerate your coverage of the election.
My neighbors have cancelled your paper due to your one-sided liberal bias.
Generally, I can ignore that and enjoy the local news. With the election you are so far removed from being fair and balanced that I am forced to respond.
The media does not call elections. The returns hve to be certified and then the election is called. There are verified instances of voter fraud, but your paper refuses to investigate like the reporters of old.
"In communist doctrine no means are considered too excessive. Communist parties publicly proclaim that violence and lies are their tools for conquering the world."
I am requested a more measured and fair approach.
Constance Wall-Fisher
Punta Gorda
