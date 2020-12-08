Editor:
The current population of Florida is 21,477,000 (online search). The statistics regarding COVID from Charlotte Sun (12/2/20)...this is the rest of the story.
Floridians tested 7,317,281 — 34% of current population.
*Positive results 1,008,166 — 4.7% of current population.
**Deaths attributed to COVID 18,916 — .09% from current population.
Note — positive results are 13.7% of those tested. Number of those requiring hospitalization was not reported. Nor was there a reported number of "no apparent symptoms."
**Medical facilities may qualify for federal or state funding based on deaths reported as COVID related, which may not have been the primary cause of death.
Never before have this many people been tested on an emergency basis for a disease.
No statistics on how accurate are the actual testing products or the accuracy rate of the labs doing the testing. It is obvious that the media — whether TV, social media, newspapers, news shows, late night talk shows — are constantly exploiting the "fear factor" of the masses. It is manipulation at it's worst!
Elizabeth Dezenski
Port Charlotte
