Editor:
The systematic colluded effort to take down President Trump from Day 1 is now complete. Icing on the cake is the now systematic colluded effort to erase the good that came out of his administration by silencing and cancelling the freedom of speech for the 74 million of us who voted for him.
I have the right to question why the vaccines that were supported and pushed through so quickly by “Operation Warp Speed” mysteriously were not approved until the week after the November election??
I watched poll workers put up oak tag on windows to stop the viewing of the vote count. I saw the stopping and starting of vote counts. We have voting machines that use algorithms to count votes.
I’m not saying that the election would be overturned, but don’t I at least have the right to question what I saw? The integrity of the write-in votes, and the get out the vote drive during the pandemic leveraging these lax election laws, in my eyes, was a travesty.
The media mob made a fortune spewing their vile hatred of our President. Now they want to leverage the stupidity that happened at the Capitol to dance on his political grave with a bogus unconstitutional post-leaving office impeachment. Face it. Joe Biden didn’t earn the election. It was handed to him. He sat in a basement and let you, the “Media Gestapo” do the work for him!
Paul DeLuca
Punta Gorda
