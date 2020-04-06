Editor:

Approximately two weeks ago, the Daily Sun printed an article about price gouging. It referenced an example of price gouging at Menards in Jackson, Michigan. It indicated that Menards increased the price of bleach from $4.47 to $8.99.

I contacted Menards complaining about this gouging, and received the following response: "The item on the shelf with a $4.47 price was Clorox Germicidal Bleach. The $8.99 Clorox bleach was a 121 oz. concentrate. This is a new product in the market with a higher selling price and cost due to the fact it has a 7.5% sodium hypochlorite mix versus a 6.05% in the germicidal bleach. In addition the 121 oz. has a whitener for clothing and the germicidal does not.

"We did lower the $8.99 price to $7.49 on March 13, which was four days before any reports came out because we did find a lower price in the market. I apologize for any confusion this caused and thank you for shopping our stores."

This is another example of the media printing information without investigation, or outright knowingly printing false information for sensationalism. Is it any wonder that the media has no credibility. Menards deserves an apologize.

Ronald Hoben

Port Charlotte

