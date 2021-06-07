Editor:
Well, I guess the good news for the Biden administration is that there is no border crisis, and Hunter Biden is not in any trouble, since none of the mainstream media, including print and network TV, are reporting it.
Wouldn't it be nice if all world problems could be resolved so easily. Just don't cover it.
Raymond Allain
Port Charlotte
