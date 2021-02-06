Editor:
Truth: Who tells the truth? No one. You are an idiot if you believe CNN. You are an idiot if you believe MSNBC. You are an idiot if you believe FOX. You are an idiot if you believe ABC, CBS and NBC. You are an idiot if you believe any articles written by the Associated Press. You are an idiot if you believe GOOGLE. You are an idiot if you believe any politician is telling you the truth.
They all lie by omission and feed us their narrative and opinion. If you use Google then you also need to search on an independent search engine like DuckDuckGo.com.
Why is the left censoring free speech, silencing their political opposition, threatening to take people’s guns and threatening to put people in “reeducation camps” if they disagree? They want you to obey, or else.
No one is telling us the truth. It is only about power, money and protecting someones behind. We have to stop being manipulated by the media and corrupt politicians. Stop letting them tell us how to feel, think and act. It is terrible to be called a racist but it is also terrible to be falsely accused of being one.
Tina Rajter
Port Charlotte
