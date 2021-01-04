Editor:
One has to be gullible to believe the media is honest. They have been suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop that proves corruption with foreign governments. They have been suppressing the fraudulent activity in the contested states.
Obama was popular, but won his second term with 3.5 million less votes than his first term. Trump got 12 million more votes than his first election. Biden now wins with more votes than Obama did?
The press says there is no proof. Lots of proof was presented to the Pennsylvania legislators in Gettysburg. There are thousands of witnesses that have signed affidavits to illegal activity taking place in the contested states. Activities like sending poll watchers home, then staying and unloading vans of ballots and counting them. Thousands of mail-in ballots had no fold creases, so could not have gone through the mail in an envelope. Seventeen PA representatives just finished an analysis and found there were 202,377 more votes counted, than were cast on the state's voting system, proving they were added after the election was over.
Trump's attorneys looked at postal address records in Nevada, and compared them against voting records and found that 1,500 votes came from deceased voters, 6,000 from vacant lots, 8,000 from nonexistent addresses, 20,000 from out of state, and 42,000 double votes. In Michigan, they found 17,327 people had voted that newspapers had published obituaries for.
Media and big tech is suppressing by not covering any of this. Trump has been right about the deep state.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
