Today, the greatest threat to our democracy is the mainstream media. Thirty-five to 40% of Americans only see and hear thousands of hours and millions of words about Jan. 6th , Trump’s hiding documents, Republican’s ending Social Security, DeSantis is a racist, Biden’s top-secret documents and Hunter’s laptop is no bideal and more.
A partial list what the MSM basically never covers: The border is open. About 5.5 million illegals entered the U.S. since 2021. Got-aways over a million. Northern border entries up 900%. On 11/16/22, Schumer’s immigration reform plan - “make all 11 (close to 15) million illegals U.S. citizens.” Violent crime is skyrocketing. In 2022, 332 officers shot, 62 killed. Police retirements and resignations at record levels.
Tons of drugs seized annually. Literally tons more getting in undetected. Fentanyl now the largest killer of young people in America with 107,000 overdose deaths last year. There is $350 to $500 billion of waste, fraud, and abuse from COVID relief funds. Our kid’s education levels are tanking. Social Security trust fund will be empty in 12- 14 years.
Confirmed documents show the administration directly working with big tech to suppress conservative speech. In 2022, interest paid on the national debt was $500 billion plus. Biden’s new budget - 87,000 new IRS agents, 385 new border patrol agents. Democrats silent on all this.
Americans must get all the news. MSM reports only what favors the left and degrades and demeans the right. This threat is real and must stop.
