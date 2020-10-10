Editor:
There were tens of thousands of people that participated in a peaceful demonstration of faith on the Mall of Washington D.C. on Oct. 26, 2020 to pray at seven sites from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol. This newspaper found it so irrelevant that it was reported on the last page of the third section.
The event had no incidences, no property damage, required no cleanup, no police, no major news coverage. This is what is called a peaceful demonstration.
The limited news coverage referred to this as a pro-Trump event. No, it was a call to prayer for our nation, the leaders of our nation, executive, congressional, judicial, armed service members, race relations and the documents that our nation was founded on. This was a Christian prayer event. Perhaps you think only atheists have a worthy printable opinion.
Today the political elite and universities allow free speech only if it agrees with their beliefs. If Antifa or BLM had such a event it would have been all over the publication in a prominent location.
The lack of printed news as well as national TV coverage is demonstrative of what the press has become has become and what it is! Propaganda and artificial intelligence make sure omission is used to diminish important events. Truth, peaceful conduct, hope, a strong faith, courage and acceptable behavior in society are not what are promoted by the press. This was a significant event that was an example of how demonstrations must be conducted. The press has just said this is not worth news!
Retractions are admitting false statements, but omissions are evidence of their fears of reporting differing views.
Bill White
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.