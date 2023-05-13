Some of us are old enough to remember how Gary Hart’s suspected dalliance on his boat in 1988 sunk his presidential hopes almost instantly.
Or how Howard Dean’s scream in 2004 after the Iowa caucuses took him down like a brick.
Well now we have a presidential candidate who has been impeached twice, whose business has been convicted of fraud, who’s been indicted for 34 felonies in New York, who’s on trial for rape, who’s been accused by no less than 26 women of sexual abuse, who’s told over 30,000 documented lies, who’s incited an insurrection against our government, who promised to donate a million dollars to military charities and never followed through, who’s son-in-law garnered $2 billion from Saudi Arabia because of his relationship to the then president, and I could go on and on.
And yet, the mainstream media still treats this candidate as legitimate. Many outlets still give him airtime, newspapers still often equivocate, and pollsters still give him a legitimate chance to win.
It’s embarrassing and disgusting.
What should be happening in every single form of media, is they should announce in three-inch print above the fold for newspapers, lead breaking news stories for TV and radio, and home page stories on social media, that this man is simply not qualified to lead our great country! And then, if they want to cover his continuing grift from the poor suckers who still donate, they can do it on page 9 where it belongs.
