Editor: 

It is often said “we train our military to fight the last war.” Such a strategy has always proven to be a tactical blunder.

With this in mind it appears a huge chunk of the American media is still fighting the last war. Daily they criticize Trump. He is no longer president. He is gone. It’s past time to move on.

Let’s now scrutinize Joe Biden as vigorously as we have Donald Trump. Why is the media not touting Biden’s achievements or looking under rocks as they constantly did, and still do, to Trump?

Former President Trump had at least three major successes. Arguably, in descending order of importance they were:

1. Booming economy (pre-Covid)

2. Secure southern border

3. Energy independence

But Trump was not re-elected, so let’s examine Biden’s three major accomplishments (again, arguably, in descending order of importance):


1. Inflation

2. OPEC dependent

3. Afghanistan

Yes, there are no positive accomplishments.

This complete lack of good news might very well be the reason America’s mainstream media continues to attack a president who is no longer in office. It’s called a “diversionary tactic.”

To be a legitimate asset to our nation, America’s media needs to stop fighting yesterday’s war and focus on the ineptness of our Biden/Sanders/Pelosi controlled government.

Bob Filkins

Punta Gorda

