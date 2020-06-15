Editor:
Finally, a media executive has admitted what we all know – the media is strongly left leaning. Mr. Sauter, a past president of CBS wrote an editorial in the Wall Street Journal. He states “To many journalists, objectivity, balance and fairness – once the gold standard of reporting, are not mandatory in a divided political era and in a country they believe to be severely flawed.”
Rather than bemoan this loss of journalistic integrity he suggests “It would be delightful if a publisher, an editor, a reporter would say: Yes I am left of center. I’m proud of it.” With regard to Joe Biden he feels “The media’s protective coverage of the sexual-assault allegation against Mr. Biden is perhaps a clear and convincing preview to how his presidency would be covered.”
I’m for honesty but it’s a little scary when I see historic norms of journalism cavalierly dismissed and tossed aside. This is not the America I know, the one my uncle died for in WWll. Maybe, rather than accept a loss of journalistic standard we should try to return to a time when reporters reported the news and not their opinions. The status quo is not acceptable to me – but that’s just me.
Anthony Storace
Port Charlotte
