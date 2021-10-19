The New York media went bananas over Tucker Carlson's comments on Transportation Secretary Buttigieg's paternity leave, all marching lockstep to support paternity leave. The problem with the media response is not that he went on paternity leave, but when he went on paternity leave.
The collapse of the supply chain from overseas to the U.S. has been taking place since this spring, building and building, and really starting to come to a head in the summer. At the same time Buttigieg was absent from his post, never commenting, never taking any action to ease the issues. He never talked about the truck restrictions put in place in California which limited what trucks could drive on California roads. He never took action to open up the ports to 24/7 unloading. Instead, as things spiraled out of control, he went home to be with his husband and children, ignoring the crisis he left behind.
Any competent leader would deal with the issues, would take action, would be pro-active to solve the problems. Instead, he has whined and said he wouldn't apologize, while still not answering what he would do to solve the issue, passing the buck to the White House.
If this had taken place during the Trump administration, the media would be calling for his firing. Instead it is standing up in defense of the indefensible actions of this man. Sorry, Buttigieg and media, you have lost all credibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.