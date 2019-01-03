Editor:
We appear to be at a watershed moment for American journalism. The attack on the free press by the president is unprecedented. Of course, we had Agnew and Nixon who favored talking about their "enemies list," but even they realized the blanket condemnation of all media unfavorable to their points of view was dangerous and counter to our Constitution.
This is a new era rejecting truth. Therefore, I offer the following suggestions to address the present alternate reality.
1) Do not repeat lies. Do not call them anything but what they are – lies. The current president has been documented as averaging “15 false claims a day.” Each time the media repeats a mis-guided illiterate tweet, you become complicit. Your reporters are undoubtedly encouraged to document and verify the facts they gather; you should insist upon the same for any information generated by this administration and president. If it’s not true, ignore it.
2) The media has a responsibility to cover the news, being alert for policy decisions and developments which can affect the national interest. However, there is no responsibility to report it unless it is truthful and of significance. The tweetstorms generated to sow discord and demean individuals.
There is no one who is now unaware of the character and morality of our president. Some have chosen to accept it, others are repulsed by it. Let’s ensure that as the new year begins, the media is not contributing to the divisiveness.
Tim Schwob
Punta Gorda
