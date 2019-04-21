Editor:

Am I crazy or what? If you talk to a person who is crazy and not connected to reality, you tend to walk away from them because you cannot have a conversation with a crazy person, right?

Wouldn't it be just common sense for the media to do the same thing when covering a public figure's event? If the media was covering an event where a public figure started spouting non-facts, wouldn't it make sense if they simply said, "Sorry I can't cover you when you're speaking as a crazy person," and end the coverage?

Is it crazy to think that this would end this nonsense by this president, this administration, this Republican Party, which insists on using their lies to manipulate the people of the United States? Wouldn't it make sense not to give them a platform to spread their propaganda to the masses?

Wouldn't it make sense to have a law that would prohibit media outlets from publishing or broadcasting on the public airways, if they covered crazy people spouting crazy nonsense?

Wouldn't that just make sense? Am I crazy, or what?

John Munn

Englewood

