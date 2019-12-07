Editor:
In response to the "News shows can be enlightening" letter that was printed in the 11/28/19 Sun, the individual professed to being a "news junkie," recording every major network news and admitting that Seth Myers and Stephen Colbert were enlightening. She also mentioned a video of Trump (that would be "President Trump"), imitating a handicapped man.
Sadly, she missed the news release of President Trump flying to the opposite side of the world to serve Thanksgiving Dinner to troops in Afghanistan, a healthy, stable economy with a strong stock market, or donating his third quarter salary to fighting the opioid epidemic? Why, because there was none. No good news, no nice photos, just trash.
Just like the totally misinformed Newsweek reporter, most of the major news media report unsubstantiated drivel. Their modus operandi is "if it bleeds, it leads", so why not just promote all the negative. Just think, if we all worked together instead of looking for the negative what a positive and successful country we would live in.
Holly Hanson
Venice
