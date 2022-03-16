The Viewpoint page, March 1, had a picture of Trump looking lovingly at Putin’s picture. Biased, fake news. No one was harder on Putin than Trump. Biden took off the Trump sanctions and allowed the completion of the pipeline from Russia to Germany. He also gave Putin assurances we would not get into any military conflict with Russia.
What did he get in return for these major concessions? Nothing! Coupled with Biden’s weak and disastrous abandonment of Afghanistan, the green light was on for Ukraine's invasion.
The lame stream media little coverage of the Durham charges and revelation that the entire Russia hoax on Trump was conceived, paid for, and disseminated by the Clinton campaign. So the nation went thru two impeachments over lies from Democrats. The media also failed to cover the revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop of the money he received from Ukraine, Russia, and China along with the money paid to the ‘Big Guy’, Joe Biden.
Now Biden blames Putin for high gas prices, ignoring prices were up over 60% three months before the Ukraine invasion, according to Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina. Now Biden has terminated oil from Russia, but wants to replace it with oil from ‘Death to America’ Iran giving them $100M and a pathway to nuclear weapons. Yet he canceled the Keystone Pipeline where would could get all the oil we needed from and Canada. He also stopped new drilling leases on federal land insuring dependence on foreign sources.
