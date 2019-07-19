Editor:
During a recent six-day hospital stay at Bayfront hospital, I was most fortunate that the staff allowed me to keep my five-year-old greyhound, a certified medical alert dog, with me in my room.
They made special accommodations for him, to include specially prepared meals from the kitchen, as well as the staff and volunteers walked him on a regular basis.
The staff was simply thrilled to have him and he won the hearts of many who came in my room to see him, as well as brought joy during my recovery. During that period he twice alerted on my blood sugar, which he is trained to do and thus enable nursing staff to respond appropriately.
It is most unfortunate that not all people know, understand or respect service dogs, as I recently had an incident where a local car club I belonged to summarily dismissed and barred my dog from their premises and without justification. I hope that the public will take some time to actually read up and learn more about just what wonderful and useful animals they are.
Sonny Furman
Punta Gorda
