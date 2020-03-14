Editor:
Although our paramedics and medical staff are outstanding, you do not want to receive medical treatment in some of our local hospitals. The medical treatment you receive is almost similar to a detention camp.
You may have a male nurse, who weights about 250 pounds and provides some disturbing and cruel actions to you — like handcuffing you for not apparent reason, or busting into your room in the middle of the night with bright lights in your face to get an X-ray. Also, you can be moved from room to room in the middle of the night without notice.
Or, a doctor can walk in and scream your name, asking if you are functioning property. Or, a walk-by doctor in a hallway, who demanded to look in my mouth, diagnosed me incorrectly with a deadly disease and said "you could die" without any explanation. Then I was provided a medical bracelet with the wrong name and when I notified the male nurse he grabbed and pushed me to take it off. He almost broke my hand.
You also do not want to be treated in a medical clinic. This is a place where you become a guinea pig for learning physicians. I was supposed to have a simple hernia operation but doctors in the operating room were talking about their Jaguars and girlfriends. Then, without notice, I get a stinging needle in my rear. The operation was not a success.
I did receive an apology from one of the finer local hospitals which I appreciated.
Rick Segitz
Punta Gorda
