Editor:
This is an open letter to Congress. It seems the health experts are the ones making policy for our country. How is it a pandemic “model” used by Dr’s Birx and Fauci changes every day and determines the fate of our country?
CDC is inflating COVID-19 deaths by requiring doctors to report coronavirus-related deaths as the primary cause even if this virus is only a contributing factor. Why aren’t the full recoveries being tracked? We don’t even know the number of people who have been exposed; who are asymptomatic, and have developed an immunity. How can we make any reasonable policy without knowing the facts in real time?
We need universal testing; full recovery data; accurate causes of death; effective treatments and a vaccine. Instead, we are fighting over who gets masks, hospital beds, and ventilators. There’s more discussion of the fake news and bad information than how our country is going to get back to work again! The U.S. government needs a total re-do in how all federal agencies operate. It is clear we were totally unprepared for this event like we were for 9/11.
A fourth stimulus is being considered to “build roads and bridges” for trillions of dollars because of the 0% interest rate. Before wasting taxpayers’ money, this needs to be well thought out, without the pork, and with solid guarantees for effective oversight. As our elected U.S. representatives, you need to act and stop the seizure of our country by the policy-making medical experts.
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.