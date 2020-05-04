Editor:
Donald John Trump received a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School. That is a four-year academic bachelor’s degree. No further record of formal education seems to exist.
Bachelor’s degrees are generally considered to be, at best, a key that opens the door to serious academic study. An academic Master’s degree may take another year or two, and an academic PhD. may take another year. Total for an academic doctorate is seven to eight years. A medical doctorate requires four years of general education (Bachelor’s degree), four years of medical school study (academic doctorate), and two to six years of residency training before getting board certification for practice. That is 12 years of training before being certified to enter the practice of medicine. That is just to begin being a medical doctor.
The writer of a previous letter had the audacity and ignorance to put the term medical experts in quotation marks as if the qualification was questionable. The men leading our medical community not only have years of medical study behind them, but more years of extensive experience in their field.
Opinions are universal and have varying pedigrees, but uninformed opinions from whatever quarter, are just dust in the wind. No matter how popular, they have no place in the serious medical decisions that now face us. In a pandemic we are in real danger if we ignore the learned advice of our medical professionals. Science does not care what you believe, science is.
Ronald L. Norvelle
Punta Gorda
